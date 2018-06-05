Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

By and
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, . Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two womenSexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct.

The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that Weinstein held her against her will and raped her at a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

The mogul arrived at a Manhattan court house shortly before 10 a.m. to enter his plea. He was wearing a dark suit and limping slightly. Cameras flashed around him as he exited a black SUV and navigated the dozens of reporters lining up outside the building and calling out to the mogul for comment. The courthouse was packed, with people turned away. Prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred was among those watching as Weinstein was arraigned.

Weinstein was once a major figure in Hollywood — his volatile personality and penchant for backing award-winning movies like “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” made him alternately feared and admired. However, his downfall has been stunning and dramatic. Since being accused of assault and harassment last October by dozens of women, Weinstein has been forced out of the Weinstein Company, expelled from industry organizations such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and become the face of one of the biggest scandals in the history of the entertainment industry. Weinstein’s accusers emboldened other men and women to come forward with their stories of abuse. In recent months, powerful media figures such as Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, Russell Simmons, and Charlie Rose have been accused of sexual misbehavior.

Weinstein has been wearing a  GPS-enabled monitoring device as part of a $1 million bail agreement. He is being represented by attorney Benjamin Brafman. This is the first case to be brought against Weinstein, but it may not be the only one. Prosecutors in Los Angeles and London are also reviewing allegations against the film producer.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Amy Baer'Mary Shelley' premiere, Tribeca Film

    Amy Baer Elected Board President of Women in Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Justin Bieber Cancels Tour

    Justin Bieber to Develop Cupid Animated Movie

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Geoffrey Rush’s ‘Storm Boy’ Picked up

    Geoffrey Rush’s ‘Storm Boy’ Picked up by Sony

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Miss Granny CJ Studios South Korea

    Korea’s CJ Entertainment to Develop 10 Movies in Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Oceans 8

    Film News Roundup: AMC to Hold Early 'Girls Night Out' Screenings of 'Ocean's 8'

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

  • Meher Tatna

    HFPA Re-Elects Meher Tatna as President for 2018-19

    Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct. The charges involve two alleged victims. The first, Lucia Evans, claims that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his Tribeca office in 2004. The other woman has not been named, but she is alleging that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad