Harry Lennix’s Gospel Musical ‘Revival!’ Set for December Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Lennix, best known as an FBI official on NBC’s “The Blacklist,” is launching the gospel concert movie “Revival! The Experience” into theaters in December, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is described as a musical retelling of the Gospel according to John the Apostle. Gospel star Mali Music wrote the movie, with performers including Lennix as Pontius Pilate, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Williams, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Victoria Platt, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Noel Gugliemi, Dawnn Lewis, Brely Evans, Obba Babatunde, Bob Wisdom and Bishop William Murphy III.

The film is directed by Danny Green (“Troubled Waters”) and Obba Babatunde (“Miss Evers’ Boys,” “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”). Lennix, Holly Carter and David C. Waite are producing through their Xponent Media, Relevé Entertainment and Jupiter Films banners, respectively. Steve Harris and Keymáh are executive producing.

Mike Rudnitsky, former head of distribution for MGM and The Weinstein Company, is booking the theaters for TriCoast Worldwide. International sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31.

“‘Revival! The Experience’ is a project that has lived in my heart for many years,” Lennix said. “It espouses a message of love and courage, something that can help comfort all of us as we process the chaos of daily life.”

The movie has been booked into theaters on Dec. 7 in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Los Angeles. In January, it will expand into Memphis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Norfolk, St. Louis, San Francisco, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, Tampa, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

Lennix’s credits include TV roles in “Commander in Chief,” “24” and “ER” and movie roles in “State of Play,” “Ray,” “The Matrix: Revolutions” and “The Matrix: Reloaded.”