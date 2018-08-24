You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: Melissa McCarthy's 'Happytime Murders' Slays $950,000 on Thursday Night

Dave McNary

Melissa McCarthy’s “The Happytime Murders” opened with a moderate $950,000 at 2,500 North American sites on Thursday night.

STX Entertainment’s raunchy comedy has been forecast to launch in the $13 million to $15 million range at 3,224 locations this weekend. That will likely leave “The Happytime Murders” in second place behind the sophomore frame of the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” which will probably lead with about $18 million at 3,526 venues.

“The Happytime Murders” is set in the underbelly of Los Angeles — a world where humans and puppets coexist — as McCarthy’s character, an LAPD detective, re-teams with her former puppet partner to solve a series of brutal murders.

Brian Henson, son of Jim Henson and chairman of the Jim Henson Company, directed the R-rated pic, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and more than 120 puppets. Critics have panned the film, which carries a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” has grossed more than $45 million in North America in its first eight days; the studio has already launched development of a sequel.

“Crazy Rich Asians” is the latest success story of a summer that’s well ahead of the year prior, with $4.1 billion so far in North America. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, noted that the overall 2018 box office is up 8.8%, at $8.05 billion, as of Aug. 22.

“As one of the most interesting, eclectic, and successful summer seasons of all-time winds down, the industry celebrates a most welcomed box office rebound that all but erases the memory of a year ago malaise that left us heading toward September with a 13% seasonal deficit and an erroneous chicken little assertion that the big screen experience was nearing extinction,” he said.

