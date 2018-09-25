You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Reveals ‘Happy Death Day’ Sequel Title

By

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Happy Death Day
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.”

The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019.

Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with Jason Blum producing. Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, and Samson Mucke (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) serve as executive producers.

Plot details are under wraps, though a synopsis said Rothe will discover that “dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.”

The first followed young co-ed Tree (Rothe) who awakens from a one-night stand and slinks off into a daylong birthday celebration, only to be brutally murdered at a party that evening. Instead of the afterlife, however, she reawakens once again the stranger’s bed and is forced to relive the same events ala “Groundhog Day.”

After the initial shock wears off, she sets out to track her killer and avoid her grim fate. Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Suraj Sharma, and “Togetherness” alum Steve Zissis also starred.

The original grossed over $122 million worldwide on a reported $4.8 million budget. Rothe is represented by WME and Management 360.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Happy Death Day

    Universal Reveals 'Happy Death Day' Sequel Title

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • Andrew Dice Clay'A Star is Born'

    Andrew Dice Clay Says He Beat Robert De Niro, John Travolta for 'A Star Is Born' Role

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • ‘We Have Always Lived in the

    Film Review: 'We Have Always Lived in the Castle'

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • (l to r.) Felicity Jones as

    AFI Fest to Open With Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic 'On The Basis of Sex'

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • Men on the Dragon

    ‘Men on the Dragon’ Invigorates Hong Kong's Indie Scene

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • Bruce Willis Unbreakable Spirit

    Hollywood Talent Drawn East to Big Projects

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

  • Jeffrey Katzelberg, Spike Lee Selected for

    Jeffrey Katzelberg, Spike Lee Selected for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honors

    Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.” The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019. Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad