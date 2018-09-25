Universal Reveals ‘Happy Death Day’ Sequel Title

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are throwing another slasher birthday rager following the success of 2017’s “Happy Death Day.”

The film’s original lead, Jessica Rothe, will return in the newly titled “Happy Death Day 2U” when it hits on the previously announced date of Valentine’s Day 2019.

Christopher Landon is back as writer and director with Jason Blum producing. Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, and Samson Mucke (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) serve as executive producers.

Plot details are under wraps, though a synopsis said Rothe will discover that “dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.”

The first followed young co-ed Tree (Rothe) who awakens from a one-night stand and slinks off into a daylong birthday celebration, only to be brutally murdered at a party that evening. Instead of the afterlife, however, she reawakens once again the stranger’s bed and is forced to relive the same events ala “Groundhog Day.”

After the initial shock wears off, she sets out to track her killer and avoid her grim fate. Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Suraj Sharma, and “Togetherness” alum Steve Zissis also starred.

The original grossed over $122 million worldwide on a reported $4.8 million budget. Rothe is represented by WME and Management 360.