Hamptons Film Festival Sets ‘Boy Erased’ as Closing Night Film

The Hamptons International Film Festival has set “Boy Erased” as its closing night film for Oct. 8.

The festival opens its 26th edition on Oct. 4 with “The Kindergarten Teacher.” It announced Thursday that Garrard Conley, author of the memoir on which “Boy Erased” is based, will attend the closing night event.

Directed by Joel Edgerton, the film examines a young boy’s story when his parents send him to a healing refuge to cure his “homosexual” disease. Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Edgerton star. The film previously screened at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival and the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival also announced that it will honor actors Kayli Carter (“Private Life”), Cory Michael Smith (“1985”), and Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), who will all be in attendance at the festival. Since 2002, HIFF has honored distinguished talent in early stages of their careers, including Emily Blunt, Brie Larson, Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Alicia Vikander, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Elisabeth Moss, Rooney Mara, and Oscar Isaac.

The festival also features the premiere of the upcoming documentary “The Panama Papers,” directed by Alex Winter, who will be in attendance at the festival. It announced that its Spotlight lineup includes “Ben Is Back,” “The Hate U Give,” “Green Book,” “A Private War,” and “The Public.”