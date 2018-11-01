You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hamilton’ Star Anthony Ramos Joins Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Ramos 'Bad Times at the El Royale' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

“Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” in 2015.

Ramos also plays Ramon, a friend of Lady Gaga’s character, in “A Star Is Born” and will be seen as a corporal in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” He’s in talks to reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda on his “In the Heights” film adaptation.

“Honest Thief” starts shooting in Massachusetts on Nov. 5 and is directed by Mark Williams. Producers are Williams, Myles Nestel, Tai Duncan, and Craig Chapman.

Williams, co-creator of the Netflix series “Ozark,” will direct from a script by Steve Allrich. Neeson will portray a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he’s falling in love with a woman — played by Walsh — who works at a storage facility where he’s stashed his loot. Complications ensue when his case is turned over to a corrupt FBI agent.

Nestel’s Solution Entertainment Group is fully financing and is selling the film at the American Film Market.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Gladiator

    Ridley Scott and Paramount Moving Forward on 'Gladiator' Sequel

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • 120dB Film Finance

    AFM: 120dB Film Finance Secures $100 Million in Funding

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • China's H.G.C. Entertainment to Distribute Norwegian

    China's H.G.C. Entertainment Acquires Big Norwegian Biopic 'Amundsen' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • Ralph Creed Robin Hood

    Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Battles 'Creed II,' 'Robin Hood'

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • Anthony Ramos 'Bad Times at the

    'Hamilton' Star Anthony Ramos Joins Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman

    Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller 'The Secrets We Keep'

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

  • Ewan McGregor Black Mask

    'Birds of Prey' Eyes Ewan McGregor to Play Batman Villain Black Mask

    “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad