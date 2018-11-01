‘Hamilton’ Star Anthony Ramos Joins Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos is joining Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the independent action-thriller “Honest Thief,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Ramos will be playing a corrupt FBI agent alongside his older, more experienced partner, played by Jai Courtney. He originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” in 2015.

Ramos also plays Ramon, a friend of Lady Gaga’s character, in “A Star Is Born” and will be seen as a corporal in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” He’s in talks to reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda on his “In the Heights” film adaptation.

“Honest Thief” starts shooting in Massachusetts on Nov. 5 and is directed by Mark Williams. Producers are Williams, Myles Nestel, Tai Duncan, and Craig Chapman.

Williams, co-creator of the Netflix series “Ozark,” will direct from a script by Steve Allrich. Neeson will portray a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he’s falling in love with a woman — played by Walsh — who works at a storage facility where he’s stashed his loot. Complications ensue when his case is turned over to a corrupt FBI agent.

Nestel’s Solution Entertainment Group is fully financing and is selling the film at the American Film Market.