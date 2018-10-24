‘Hamilton’ Actor Javier Munoz to Star in Comedy ‘Monuments’

“Hamilton” actor Javier Munoz, David Sullivan, and Marguerite Moreau will star in the independent comedy “Monuments,” which has started shooting, Variety has learned exclusively.

David Pasquesi, Joel Murray, and Shunori Ramanathan round out the cast.

The movie marks Munoz’s first film role since departing the Broadway production of “Hamilton.” He stepped into the title role following Lin-Manuel Miranda’s exit and played Alexander Hamilton from mid 2016 until early 2018.

Jack C. Newell is directing “Monuments” from his own script about a separated couple, played by Sullivan and Moreau, whose relationship is getting back on track, when she’s killed in a freak accident in Colorado. Determined to scatter her ashes in the place where they first fell in love, he steals her urn and hits the road back to the Midwest with her family and relentless ex-boyfriend, portrayed by Munoz, in hot pursuit.

The production company is Chicago-based Zaxie and the producer is Angie Gaffney of Black Apple Media (“Signature Move” and the upcoming “Killing Eleanor”). Charles Leslie and Ed Tooli executive produced. Shooting is taking place in Denver and Chicago.

Sullivan stars in Netflix’s “Flaked” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” and he will next be seen in AMC’s “The Son.” Moreau starred in the film “Wet Hot American Summer” and Netflix series reboot.

