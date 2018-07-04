Three Indicted in Violent Kidnapping of ‘Halloween’ Actress, Actor

Three people have been indicted on charges of kidnapping an actor and an actress in South L.A. last year and holding them for $10,000 ransom.

According to the indictment, “Halloween: Resurrection” actress Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone were kidnapped at her home on May 3, 2017. Prosecutors allege that two men, Keith Stewart and Johntae Jones, pistol-whipped Capone and dragged him into a car. McCrackin was also forced into the vehicle, and the suspects put black canvas hoods over the victims’ heads.

Prosecutors say that the pair were taken to Jones’ home in Compton, where Capone was stripped naked and forced into a bathtub, where he was held without food for 30 hours. He was also beaten, punched, and kicked when he tried to protect McCrackin, according to the indictment.

The following day, Jones and Amber Neal allegedly took McCrackin to two Bank of America locations and forced her to withdraw $100. McCrackin was then forced to write a check to Neal for $10,000 in ransom, according to the indictment. The suspects also allegedly stole McCrackin’s car, a 2011 Lexus.

McCrackin was then dropped off at her home, where she was able to contact police. Neal was arrested on Monday and is being held on $1 million bail. Her arrest was captured on video by a passerby, and posted on Twitter by a person who questioned why she was held at gunpoint with her hands raised. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the woman in the video was Neal.

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

McCrackin has had several parts in horror films, including “She Rises.”

Jones is being held on $3 million bail, while Stewart is being held on $2 million bail.

The indictment alleges that Jones and Stewart possessed methamphetamine for sale. The suspects face life in prison if convicted.

RELATED CONTENT: