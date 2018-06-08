You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Halloween’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer (Watch)

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday.

Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, though, as Nick Castle also returns to stalk and loom over victims as Michael Myers once again. Curtis appeared in “Halloween II,” “Halloween H20: 20 years Later,” and “Halloween: Resurrection,” but the reboot will be Castle’s first time donning the infamous bedraggled mask since the original “Halloween.”

The trailer introduces Castle as a prisoner laughing hysterically at a Michael Myers mask, then switches to a grim Curtis at target practice and asserting, “I pray every night that he would escape.”

“Why the hell did you do that for?” asks the town sheriff, played by Will Patton.

“So I can kill him,” she replies.

Carpenter serves as the reboot’s executive producer along with Jason Blum, and it’s directed by David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with actor Danny McBride. The horror movie is being produced by Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Miramax.

“Halloween” is set to release on Oct. 19.

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Halloween reboot trailer

    'Halloween' Reboot Debuts First Trailer (Watch)

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Oceans 8

    Box Office: 'Ocean's 8' Runs Off With $4 Million on Thursday Night

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Barack Obama, Miley Cyrus and Bill

    Barack Obama, Miley Cyrus and Bill Murray Toast AFI Honoree George Clooney

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Women to the Fore as Korea’s

    Women to the Fore as Korea’s BiFan Unveils 290 Genre Film Showcase

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Eddie Murphy Mr. Church

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy to Star in Biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name' for Netflix

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Robin Williams appears in Robin Williams:

    Watch the Heartbreaking First Trailer for HBO's Robin Williams Documentary

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

  • Amanda SeyfriedThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Amanda Seyfried Joins Kevin Bacon Thriller 'You Should Have Left'

    Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday. Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad