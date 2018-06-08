‘Halloween’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer (Watch)

Universal Pictures dropped the first eerie trailer for its “Halloween” reboot on Friday.

Most notably, the reboot features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, who famously escaped the edge of Michael Myers’ blade in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher flick and landed Curtis a spot on the Hollywood A-list. Curtis isn’t alone, though, as Nick Castle also returns to stalk and loom over victims as Michael Myers once again. Curtis appeared in “Halloween II,” “Halloween H20: 20 years Later,” and “Halloween: Resurrection,” but the reboot will be Castle’s first time donning the infamous bedraggled mask since the original “Halloween.”

The trailer introduces Castle as a prisoner laughing hysterically at a Michael Myers mask, then switches to a grim Curtis at target practice and asserting, “I pray every night that he would escape.”

“Why the hell did you do that for?” asks the town sheriff, played by Will Patton.

“So I can kill him,” she replies.

Carpenter serves as the reboot’s executive producer along with Jason Blum, and it’s directed by David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with actor Danny McBride. The horror movie is being produced by Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Miramax.

“Halloween” is set to release on Oct. 19.