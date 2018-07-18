Film News Roundup: Halle Berry’s ‘Jagged Edge’ Remake Finds Writer

In today’s film news roundup, Sony hires a former attorney to write the “Jagged Edge” script, “Anderson Falls” rounds out its cast, and “Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks” is sold.

DEVELOPMENT

Sony is moving ahead with its remake of “Jagged Edge,” hiring attorney-turned-screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers to pen the script for the Halle Berry-starrer.

Doug Belgrad’s 2.0 Entertainment banner is co-financing the film. Belgrad is producing with Matti Leshem. Berry plays a defense attorney in the pic.

The original 1985 thriller “Jagged Edge” starred Glenn Close and Jeff Bridges. Bridges’ publisher character was accused of murdering his heiress wife. Close portrayed the lawyer for Bridges’ character and Robert Loggia was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a private detective.

Hilfers was a litigator for Cravath, Swaine & Moore before becoming a screenwriter. She’s repped by UTA, and Alan Gasmer and Friends. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

CASTINGS

Daniella Alonso (“Animal Kingdom”), Richard Harmon, and Vahina Giocante have joined the cast of Title Media and Lone Suspect’s crime thriller “Anderson Falls,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The pic, which stars Shawn Ashmore and Gary Cole, starts shooting in Los Angeles this summer. French helmer Julien Seri (“Night Fare”) directs from a script by Giles Daoust.

Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale will produce under their Lone Suspect banner alongside Giles Daoust on behalf of Title Media and Mike Macari for Koji Productions. Catherine Dumonceaux is executive producing.

The story is centered on a detective who, after his wife’s suicide, becomes convinced that she has in fact been murdered. Obsessed with his investigation, he finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers.

Alonso has a recurring role on “Criminal Minds.” His film credits include “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” and “The Collector.” She’s repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin. Harmon can be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming release “I Still See You” alongside Bella Thorne. He is represented by Pacific Artists and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Giocante most recently played the title role in “Mata Hari” alongside Rutger Hauer. She is repped by Link Entertainment.

ACQUISITIONS

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to first-time director Josh Crockett’s Los Angeles dramedy “Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film centers on estranged brother and sister, played by Scott Rodgers and Kristin Slaysman, who reunite after the sudden death of their parents, a saintly pair of doctors-without-borders they barely knew and never liked. The homecoming goes haywire when the siblings choose to revel in dysfunction rather than face the grief of losing a family they thought they didn’t need.

“Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks” will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Aug. 17, and be available on demand on Sept. 4.

“Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks” was written by Josh Crockett and Jonathan Pappas, and produced by Ted Speaker, Kristin Slaysman, and Dan Riesser. The film also stars Ashley Spillers and Robert Longstreet. Explosive Bolts Films and Cervidae Productions produced the film in association with Nice Dissolve, Salem Street Entertainment, and Wraith Films.