Film News Roundup: Haley Lu Richardson-Cole Sprouse’s ‘Five Feet Apart’ Set for March Release

In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.

CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse.

The duo is portraying cystic fibrosis patients in the same hospital, where strict rules dictate that they must stay five feet apart at all times. As the connection intensifies, so does their willingness to defy the rules that govern every moment of their lives. Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Parminder Nagra, Emily Baldoni, Gary Weeks, and Moises Arias also star.

Justin Baldoni is directing from a script by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Producers are Cathy Schulman, whose credits include best picture winner “Crash” and “The Foreigner,” and Baldoni.

“Five Feet Apart” is the first title to be dated for March 22. The film is currently in production.

Lawrence Kasdan will write and direct an Amazon Studios movie based on the life of gay-rights opponent Anita Bryant.

Bryant first came to notice as second runner-up in the Miss America beauty pageant and became a pop singer with hits including “Paper Roses,” “In My Little Corner of the World,” and “Till There Was You.” Bryant began campaigning against anti-discrimination ordinances on the basis of sexual orientation as the head of the Save Our Children coalition in the late 1970s.

Bruce Cohen, who produced “Milk” and “American Beauty,” is producing the project along with Allison Sarofim, Stuart Parr, and Hunter Hill. Kasdan will also produce.

Kasdan’s screenwriting credits include “The Bodyguard,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” His directing credits include “The Big Chill,” “Silverado,” “Wyatt Earp,” and “Dreamcatcher.” He is repped by CAA.

James Ivory, who won an Academy Award in March for the screenplay for “Call Me by Your Name,” will narrate the Italian fantasy film “Dance Again With Me Heywood!” and appear as himself.

The film tells the story of a lonely man living in New York who becomes friends with a young woman through a shared love of dancing. Both suffer from Moon’s Butterfly syndrome, which makes them invisible to everyone — except carriers of the disease.

Michele Dioma is producing and directing the English-language film, which will star Italian actors Giorgio Arcelli Fontana and Ottavia Orticello. The movie is currently in production and will be shot in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Filming is expected to wrap at the end of July.

Ivory will turn 90 on June 7. He was nominated for directing Oscars for “Howard’s End” and “A Room With a View.”