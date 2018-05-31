Film News Roundup: Haley Lu Richardson-Cole Sprouse’s ‘Five Feet Apart’ Set for March Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Five Feet Apart
CREDIT: Patti Perret

In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film. 

RELEASE DATE

CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse.

The duo is portraying cystic fibrosis patients in the same hospital, where strict rules dictate that they must stay five feet apart at all times. As the connection intensifies, so does their willingness to defy the rules that govern every moment of their lives. Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Parminder Nagra, Emily Baldoni, Gary Weeks, and Moises Arias also star.

Justin Baldoni is directing from a script by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Producers are Cathy Schulman, whose credits include best picture winner “Crash” and “The Foreigner,” and Baldoni.

“Five Feet Apart” is the first title to be dated for March 22. The film is currently in production.

NEW PROJECT

Lawrence Kasdan will write and direct an Amazon Studios movie based on the life of gay-rights opponent Anita Bryant.

Related

Bryant first came to notice as second runner-up in the Miss America beauty pageant and became a pop singer with hits including “Paper Roses,” “In My Little Corner of the World,” and “Till There Was You.” Bryant began campaigning against anti-discrimination ordinances on the basis of sexual orientation as the head of the Save Our Children coalition in the late 1970s.

Bruce Cohen, who produced “Milk” and “American Beauty,” is producing the project along with Allison Sarofim, Stuart Parr, and Hunter Hill. Kasdan will also produce.

Kasdan’s screenwriting credits include “The Bodyguard,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” His directing credits include “The Big Chill,” “Silverado,” “Wyatt Earp,” and “Dreamcatcher.” He is repped by CAA.

CASTING

James Ivory, who won an Academy Award in March for the screenplay for “Call Me by Your Name,” will narrate the Italian fantasy film “Dance Again With Me Heywood!” and appear as himself.

The film tells the story of a lonely man living in New York who becomes friends with a young woman through a shared love of dancing. Both suffer from Moon’s Butterfly syndrome, which makes them invisible to everyone — except carriers of the disease.

Michele Dioma is producing and directing the English-language film, which will star Italian actors Giorgio Arcelli Fontana and Ottavia Orticello. The movie is currently in production and will be shot in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Filming is expected to wrap at the end of July.

Ivory will turn 90 on June 7. He was nominated for directing Oscars for “Howard’s End” and “A Room With a View.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • 'Be Natural: The Untold Story of

    Film Review: 'Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché'

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

  • James Marsden

    James Marsden to Star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

  • Julia Roberts George Clooney

    Julia Roberts to Present George Clooney With AFI Life Achievement Award

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

  • Angelina Jolie David Oyelowo

    Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo in Talks to Star in Fantasy-Drama 'Come Away'

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

  • Michael Moore Donald Trump

    Michael Moore Teases Donald Trump Documentary

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

  • Dave Bautista'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere,

    Dave Bautista to Star in Bold Films' Action-Comedy 'Dogtown'

    In today’s film news roundup, the teen hospital romance “Five Five Apart” gets a release date, Lawrence Kasdan will direct an Anita Bryant movie, and James Ivory joins an Italian film.  RELEASE DATE CBS Films and Lionsgate have set a March 22 release for romance-drama “Five Feet Apart,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad