Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Netflix Music Drama ‘Idol’

Hailee Steinfeld is producing and starring in Netflix’s music drama “Idol,” with Matt Reeves in talks to produce through his 6th & Idaho company, sources told Variety.

Netflix had no comment. The streaming service has acquired rights to the Matt King script for “Idol,” centered around a girl who becomes an assistant for a popular singer and then tries to become her.

Should the deal close, the producers would include Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho through their first-look Netflix feature deal. Steinfeld and her mother Cheri Steinfeld will be producing alongside Federal Films, the motion picture division of Hailee Steinfeld’s recording label Republic Records.

Steinfeld broke out in 2010’s “True Grit,” for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. She also starred in “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and “The Edge of Seventeen.” Steinfeld can next be seen in Paramount’s “Bumblebee” and voices Gwen Stacy in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Reeves and Shonda Rhimes announced earlier this month that they were developing Blake Crouch’s upcoming science-fiction novel “Recursion” as a film and series for Netflix. Reeves is currently working on “The Batman,” the next iteration of the Caped Crusader for Warner Bros., which he is writing and directing.

Steinfeld is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. King is repped by Verve. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.