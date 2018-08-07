Guy Pearce in Talks to Replace Michael Sheen in Sony’s ‘Bloodshot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Guy Pearce is in talks to replace Michael Sheen in Sony’s “Bloodshot” based on the Valiant comic and starring Vin Diesel, sources tell Variety.

The pic also stars Eiza Gonzalez. Sheen was forced to leave the film due to scheduling, and the studio was quick to act to find a replacement, as the movie is currently in production.

The studio had already announced it would be moving forward with its five-film shared universe plan, based on the Valiant comic books “Harbinger” and “Bloodshot.”

“Bloodshot” is about a mortally wounded soldier resurrected with cutting-edge nanotechnology and tasked with rounding up superpowered outcasts known as “harbingers.” “Bloodshot” was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992. The project has big franchise potential for Sony.

Pearce would play Dr. Emil Harting, the genius responsible for the nanotechnology that exists inside the human body to not only repair it, but push it further than normal human limitations.

“Fast and the Furious’” Neal Moritz is producing alongside Dinesh Shamdasani. Dan Mintz is executive producing. Dave Wilson, who is “Deadpool” director Tim Miller’s partner at Blur Studio, is attached to helm. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (“Arrival”) is penning the screenplay.

Pearce was most recently seen in “The Catcher and the Spy” opposite Paul Rudd and will next appear in the Focus Features period pic “Mary Queen of Scots.” He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Shanahan Management.