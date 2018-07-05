‘Gundam’ Live-Action Movie in the Works

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gundam
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise.

The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the announcement that Gundam goods dominate master toy licensee Bandai Namco’s earnings almost 40 years after its inception.

The original “Gundam” series was set in an era in which humanity’s growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies. Eventually, those living in colonies seek autonomy, and launch a war of independence against the people living on Earth.

The project will be overseen by Cale Boyter on behalf of Legendary with the Sunrise creative team. No actors, writers, or directors are on board yet.

Legendary announced on June 28 that it had closed a $1 billion revolving credit facility led by J.P. Morgan.

Legendary’s “Skyscraper,” starring Dwayne Johnson, hits theaters on July 13. The company is also in post-production on “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Detective Pikachu.” It’s co-financing “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and the upcoming films “Mortal Engines,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” and “BlacKkKlansman.” Legendary also announced last week that it was developing a film based on Marguerite Bennett’s dystopian comic series “Animosity.”

Popular on Variety

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

More Film

  • Gundam

    'Gundam' Live-Action Movie in the Works

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • 'Sueño Florianópolis' Review: A Semi-Sweet Family

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Sueño Florianópolis'

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • Anna Paquin

    Anna Paquin on Indie Film: You Don't Do It for Fame, Finance or Glory

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • Jordan Peele70th Annual Writers Guild Awards,

    Hollywood Writers’ Earnings Jump 2.8% to $1.41 Billion in 2017

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • An IPad is used instead of

    California Tax Credits to Benefit Scoring, Recording Musicians

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Launches 'Peak Pricing' Surcharge

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

  • SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

    'Sorry to Bother You' Kicks Off Summer of Socially Conscious Black Films

    Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating on a live-action film version of Sunrise’s “Gundam” giant robot franchise. The movie was announced by the companies on Thursday at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The property was created in 1979 and encompasses televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels. The companies said in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad