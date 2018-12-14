Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Set for August Release

Lionsgate and CBS Films have set Guillermo del Toro’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” for an Aug. 9 release.

The adaptation has cast Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn with production to start this week.

Del Toro is producing the teen thriller with his “Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind and Elizabeth Grave are also producing. CBS Films and Entertainment One are co-financing.

André Øvredal is directing from a script by del Toro and the teams of Daniel and Kevin Hageman and Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. Based on Alvin Schwartz’ bestselling trilogy of books, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.

Del Toro came on to the project in April, a month after winning Oscars for best picture and best director for “The Shape of Water.” Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films which will distribute the film in the US as part of their ongoing partnership with Lionsgate.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” will open against Disney’s action adventure “Artemis Fowl.”