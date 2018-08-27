Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Movie Sets Cast

Guillermo del Toro’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” adaptation has cast Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn with production to start this week.

Del Toro is producing the teen thriller with his “Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind and Elizabeth Grave are also producing. CBS Films and Entertainment One are co-financing.

André Øvredal is directing from a script by del Toro and the teams of Daniel and Kevin Hageman and Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, based on Alvin Schwartz’ bestselling trilogy of books. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.

Del Toro came on to the project in April, a month after winning Oscars for best picture and best director for “The Shape of Water.” The five new cast members, who join the previously announced Zoe Colletti in the film’s ensemble, were announced Monday.

“We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realize the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive,” said Øvredal.

Related Guillermo del Toro Reveals the Advice He Received From Alejandro G. Inarritu for Oscars Night Robert Zemeckis to Direct Adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches' (EXCLUSIVE)

Del Toro said, “I am honored to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of ‘Scary Stories’ to the screen.”

Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films which will distribute the film in the US as part of their ongoing partnership with Lionsgate.

Garza (“Wayward Pines”) is represented by Matt Fletcher at KMR Talent and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP. Abrams (“Brad’s Status”) is represented by WME Entertainment, Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP and is managed by Industry Entertainment.

Rush (“Moorise Kingdom”) is represented by Paradigm, John Shea at Frontier Booking International, Strong Management and Ryan Goodell at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Zajur (“Brad’s Status”) is represented by CESD and is managed by Bercy Talent Management. Ganzhorn (“Make it Pop”) is represented by Daniel Abrams at Oscars, Abrams, Zimel + Associates.