Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Movie Sets Cast

Dave McNary

Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win Variety
CREDIT: Danielle Levitt for Variety

Guillermo del Toro’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” adaptation has cast Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn with production to start this week.

Del Toro is producing the teen thriller with his “Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind and Elizabeth Grave are also producing. CBS Films and Entertainment One are co-financing.

André Øvredal is directing from a script by del Toro and the teams of Daniel and Kevin Hageman and Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, based on Alvin Schwartz’ bestselling trilogy of books. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.

Del Toro came on to the project in April, a month after winning Oscars for best picture and best director for “The Shape of Water.” The five new cast members, who join the previously announced Zoe Colletti in the film’s ensemble, were announced Monday.

“We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realize the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive,” said Øvredal.

Del Toro said, “I am honored to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of ‘Scary Stories’ to the screen.”

Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films which will distribute the film in the US as part of their ongoing partnership with Lionsgate.

Garza (“Wayward Pines”) is represented by Matt Fletcher at KMR Talent and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP. Abrams (“Brad’s Status”) is represented by WME Entertainment, Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP and is managed by Industry Entertainment.

Rush (“Moorise Kingdom”) is represented by Paradigm, John Shea at Frontier Booking International, Strong Management and Ryan Goodell at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Zajur (“Brad’s Status”) is represented by CESD and is managed by Bercy Talent Management. Ganzhorn (“Make it Pop”) is represented by Daniel Abrams at Oscars, Abrams, Zimel + Associates.

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win Variety

    Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Movie Sets Cast

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    MoviePass, Diversity and Just Good Films Led to Sizzling Summer Box Office

  • William Friedkin

    'Friedkin Uncut' Documentary: TaTaTu Buys North America, U.K. Rights

  • First Look at Trailer for Toronto's

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Toronto Film 'The Most Beautiful Couple'

  • Foreign-Language Oscar Race: 'Girl' Selected to

    'Girl' to Represent Belgium in Foreign-Language Oscar Race

  • Museo

    Toronto: ’Museo,’ with Gael García Bernal, Gets First Full Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

