Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine Join David Oyelowo-Angelina Jolie Film ‘Come Away’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Michael Caine
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, James Spring, Andrea Keir, and Oyelowo through Yoruba Saxon. Michelle Manning will be an executive producer.

Producers plan to shoot “Come Away” initially in the U.K. and then in Los Angeles in the fall. Jolie is currently shooting “Maleficent 2” for Disney. Oyelowo will be seen next in the horror film “Only You” and in the sci-fi drama “Chaos Walking.”

Jolie and Oyelowo will play the parents of the brother and sister who became the protagonists of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan.” When their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they seek to save their parents from despairing over the losses — and are then forced to choose between home and imagination.

Character details are currently unknown for Mbatha-Raw, Caine, and Gyasi.

Mbatha-Raw was most recently seen in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Caine can be seen next in “King of Thieves,” and Gyasi recently finished “Maleficent 2” with Jolie.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Colin Woodell

    Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild' Adds Colin Woodell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • Elsie Fisher Addams Family

    'Eighth Grade' Star Elsie Fisher Joins Animated 'Addams Family' Movie

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw Michael Caine

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine Join David Oyelowo-Angelina Jolie Film 'Come Away' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • Oscar Isaac (left) stars as Peter

    Box Office: 'Operation Finale' Picks Up $1 Million on Wednesday

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • "The Favourite" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Rachel

    Venice Film Review: 'The Favourite'

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • Destination Wedding

    Film Review: 'Destination Wedding'

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo. Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad