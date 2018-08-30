Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine Join David Oyelowo-Angelina Jolie Film ‘Come Away’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and British actor David Gyasi have joined the cast of the drama “Come Away” starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

Brenda Chapman, director and co-writer of Pixar’s “Brave,” is helming from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Fred Films and Yoruba Saxon Productions are the production companies. Producers are Leesa Kahn, James Spring, Andrea Keir, and Oyelowo through Yoruba Saxon. Michelle Manning will be an executive producer.

Producers plan to shoot “Come Away” initially in the U.K. and then in Los Angeles in the fall. Jolie is currently shooting “Maleficent 2” for Disney. Oyelowo will be seen next in the horror film “Only You” and in the sci-fi drama “Chaos Walking.”

Jolie and Oyelowo will play the parents of the brother and sister who became the protagonists of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan.” When their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they seek to save their parents from despairing over the losses — and are then forced to choose between home and imagination.

Character details are currently unknown for Mbatha-Raw, Caine, and Gyasi.

Mbatha-Raw was most recently seen in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Caine can be seen next in “King of Thieves,” and Gyasi recently finished “Maleficent 2” with Jolie.