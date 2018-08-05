‘Guardians’ Actor Kurt Russell Defends James Gunn: ‘I Think We’re Getting A Little Too Sensitive’

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9224659p)Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Film - 2017
CREDIT: Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast continues to voice its support for James Gunn, who was recently fired by Disney after 10 year-old tweets surfaced in which he made jokes about rape and pedophilia.

“It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now and I get it,” Kurt Russell said to Variety at Netflix’s “Wild, Wild Country” Emmy celebration on Saturday night. “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

Last month, Disney severed its business relationship with Gunn after tweets like “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place” and “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” were unearthed.

Gunn expressed remorse for the “offensive” jokes, saying that he understood Disney’s decision to terminate him. But “Guardians” cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana have since signed an open later asking the studio to reinstate the director, although sources tell Variety that scenario is highly unlikely.

“You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,'” Russell said. “He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

