Greg Berlanti to Direct ‘The Editor,’ Movie on Jackie O’s Publishing Day Job

Super-producer Greg Berlanti has set his next feature directing effort as part of an overall film deal at 20th Century Fox.

Berlanti and the Elizabeth Gabler-run imprint Fox 2000 will team on an adaption of “The Editor,” about a young author named James who’s shepherded by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis when the former first lady worked as a book editor in 1990s New York City. When Onassis pushes him to write a more “authentic” ending, he is forced to confront the truth about his complex family.

Berlanti and Fox 2000 successfully collaborated on last year’s “Love, Simon” a coming-out dramedy that turned $66.3 million worldwide on a $17 million budget. A production timeline was not immediately clear, but “The Editor’s” release will fall under the purview of new Fox owner Disney when it comes to market.

“The Editor” is based on Steven Rowley’s novel of the same name, which will be released by G. P. Putnam’s Sons in April. Rowley will write the screenplay and executive produce, with Berlanti producing alongside Rob Weisbach and Sarah Schechter. Erin Siminoff and Molly Saffron will oversee for Fox 2000.

In addition to his feature deal, Berlanti signed a whopping $300 million overall deal at Warner Bros. Television to produce shows like the recent Lifetime freshman drama “You,” based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes.