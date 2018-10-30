You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Green Book’ Set to Open Revamped Cairo Film Festival

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and MAHERSHALA ALI star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Patti Perret

The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award.

Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big push by its new president, Egyptian producer Mohammed Hefzy, to give the oldest film fest in the region new luster following a period of decline partly due to the country’s post-revolution turbulence.

Hefzy and artistic director Youssef Cheriff Rizkallah have unveiled a large lineup mixing recent standout titles plucked from the international circuit with a rich assortment of fresh Arabic fare. 

Kazakh writer-director Sergey Dvortsevoy and actress Samal Yeslyamova will be coming to Cairo for a gala screening of drama “Ayka,” which competed in Cannes; Argentine director will be making the trek with his San Sebastian opener “An Unexpected Love,” with the romancer’s lead star Juan Vera also in tow; Filipino auteur Brillante Mendoza, who is also on the jury, will be screening his “Alpha, the Right to Kill,” and hold an onstage conversation.

Related

As previously announced, Oscar-winning Danish director Billie August will preside over the jury.

Besides these clear indications of the effort to raise its international profile, Hefzy has also reinstated the event’s industry component, the Cairo Industry Days, and the Cairo Film Connection co-production platform, which had been scrapped. This year Arabic film projects in various stages will be competing for a total of $110,000 in cash prizes.

Festival entries will be eligible for a new festival audience award voted by the public worth $20,000 to be equally divided by the film’s producer and its local distributor.

The Arab Film Competition section comprises new works from veterans and newcomers such as Saudi director Mahmoud Sabbagh’s black comedy “Amra and the Second Marriage,” Tunisian auteur Mahmoud bin Mahmoud’s “Fatwa,” and Egyptian first-timer Amir El-Shenawy’s “Kilo 64,” about a young man who leaves his well paid job in the pharmaceutical industry in Cairo to start farming outside the city.

First-time Egyptian-Austrian director A.B. Shawky, whose unconventional road movie “Yomeddine” competed in Cannes and is Egypt’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar, will preside over the Arab competition jury.

A special nine-title sidebar will be dedicated to celebrating female Arab directors which will also be the topic of a panel for which Palestine’s Annemarie Jacir (“Wajib”); Algeria’s Sofia Djama (“The Blessed”); Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania (“Beauty and the Dogs”); and Egypt’s Hala Khalil (“Nawara”) and Hala Lofty (“Coming Forth by Day”) have been recruited.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Set to Open Revamped Cairo Film Festival

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • Ingmar Bergman 100th Birthday Anniversary.

    Film Review: 'Searching for Ingmar Bergman'

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam Join 'Waldo'

    Film News Roundup: Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson Join Action-Thriller 'Waldo'

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan Connie Nielson

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connie Nielsen to Star in Drama 'Postcard Killings'

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • Steven Canals, Janet MockVanity Fair and

    Outfest Legacy Awards Honor 'Pose,' Justin Simien and Sony Picture Classics

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • Saudis attend the inaugration of the

    Exhibitors at Dubai Forum Show No Signs of Pulling Back From Saudi Arabia

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

  • crunchyroll-attack-on-titan

    Andy Muschietti to Direct 'Attack on Titan' for Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Middle East premiere of U.S. director Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” will open the revamped Cairo Film Festival where Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” is also set to launch in the region and Ralph Fiennes will be feted with a career award. Cairo’s upcoming 40th edition, which will run November 20-29, bears the stamp of a big […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad