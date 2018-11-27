Gotham Awards Underway (Updating Live)

The 28th annual IFP Gotham Awards kicked off award season Monday night in New York City.

Rachel Weisz, Willem Dafoe, Paul Greengrass, and Jon Kamen all received 2018 tributes, and Sandra Lee was honored with the “Made in NY” award.

The Independent Filmmaker Project’s yearly fete is the first awards show on the road to the Oscars, and the Gotham Awards have gained prominence over the past few years by honoring films that went on to win Academy Award from “Birdman” to “Spotlight” to “Moonlight” and “Get Out.”

More to come…