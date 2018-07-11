Gummy Bears Attack in ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Killer gummy bears, deadly ventriloquist dolls, and creepy creatures, oh my.

Sony’s first trailer for “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” explores these childhood horrors. The film follows a pair of friends — portrayed by “It” star Jeremy Ray Taylor and “Castle Rock’s” Caleel Harris — who enter a dilapidated old house occupied by famed author R.L. Stine. “I don’t think this house is giving out candy,” Harris’ character muses.

Taylor decides to open a locked book that unleashes Slappy the Dummy, who snarls, “Did you miss me?”

Mayhem ensues as other creatures come to life. By the end of the trailer, the kids are being menaced by a group of angry gummy bears.

The cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Chris Parnell, and Ken Jeong. Ari Sandel — whose credits range from “The Duff” to “When We First Met” — directs from a script by Rod Lieber.

The producers are Neal H. Moritz through his Original Film shingle, Silvertongue Films, and Deborah Forte. The executive producers are Timothy M. Bourne and Tania Landau.

The original “Goosebumps” starred Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, and Odeya Rush. The 2015 horror comedy was a modest hit, grossing $150.2 million worldwide on a reported $58 million budget.

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” hits theaters on Oct. 12.

