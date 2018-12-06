‘Vice,’ ‘Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Top Golden Globes Nominations

Golden Globes voters were in a political frame of mind on Thursday morning, as the awards organization handed “Vice,” a scathing look at former Vice President Dick Cheney’s career in government, a leading six nominations. On the TV front, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Globes, embraced “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” doling out four nominations to the FX limited series about the fashion designer’s brutal murder.

The awards group also swooned for “A Star is Born,” the backstage romance that’s been a box office and critical smash, as well as “The Favourite,” a comedy about royal intrigue, and “Green Book,” a Civil Rights drama. These three films all nabbed five nominations apiece.

Other television shows that had big mornings include newcomers “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “Homecoming,” programs that are in their inaugural seasons. The three shows picked up three nominations, as did the HBO limited series “Sharp Object,” Amazon’s comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and its limited series “A Very English Scandal.”

“Roma,” a family drama by Alfonso Cuaron that is being released by Netflix and is an Oscar front-runner, was deemed ineligible for the Globe’s best drama award because it is a foreign language production. It did pick up a nod for best foreign film along with nominations for its direction and screenplay.

There were some notable snubs. The Globes nominated “Black Panther,” the Marvel blockbuster that’s been hailed as a barrier-breaking comic book film, but ignored its director Ryan Coogler. Likewise, Sam Elliott, considered to be a leading supporting actor contender for his work as a wounded road manager in “A Star is Born,” was overlooked.

Unlike its other awards season counterpart the Oscars, the Globes hands out hardware to both movies and TV shows. It also focuses primarily on the actors, showrunners, and directors behind hit projects and essentially ignores cinematographers, editors, and other below-the-line categories.

On the eve of nominations, the Globes announced that “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, which is set to air Jan. 6 on NBC.

The Globes are an essential stop on the awards season tour, but they are a spotty predictor of future Oscar success. Last year, the HFPA handed out the best drama prize to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and the best comedy statue to “Lady Bird.” Neither film won best picture at the Academy Awards. Instead, Oscar voters awarded their top prize to “The Shape of Water.”

The Globes telecast has become a favorite with viewers. Booze flows freely, and the heavy pour on the champagne results in more unscripted moments involving celebrities than the more comparatively staid Oscars — ill-timed bathroom breaks mean stars sometimes fail to accept their awards as they are announced, and it is not unheard of for performers to sport a rosy glow while handing out or picking up statues. Moreover, past hosts such as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and, most infamously, Ricky Gervais, have used their platform to flambé Hollywood pretensions.

If the Globes have become a beloved television institution, the HFPA is viewed as something of a benign embarrassment. The group is comprised of roughly 90 journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry. However, its small size has led to charges that voters are more easily influenced by catered lunches, parties, and access to movie stars furnished by studios looking to curry favor than is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group behind the Oscars. The Oscars boasts over 8,000 voting members.

The HFPA has made efforts to clean up its image and practices in recent years, but it still is dogged by controversies involving the personal and professional ethics of some of its members. In October, an error-filled profile of Drew Barrymore in EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine by former HFPA president Aida Takla-O’Reilly went viral. It wasn’t just called out online for its mistakes. It also was derided for dwelling on Barrymore’s personal life, claiming she was “unstable in her relationships.” Earlier this year, Takla-O’Reilly’s predecessor as HFPA chief, Philip Berk was publicly accused of sexual harassment by Brendan Fraser. The actor said Berk groped him at a 2003 party. The HFPA’s internal investigation reportedly concluded that Berk had touched the actor inappropriately, but intended it as a joke.

In a sign of the rising importance of television, the Globes announced it will present a life-time achievement award to artists who have distinguished themselves in the medium. The group already presents a career-honor for filmmakers and movie stars, known as the Cecil B. DeMille award.

