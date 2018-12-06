Golden Globes Music Nominations: Hello, Dolly ... but No 'Mary Poppins' Songs

In the Golden Globes’ film music nominations, Dolly is in and “Mary” is out — at least in this year’s much-watched Best Song category. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave all five slots to stars from the pop, country or hip-hop worlds, with Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Annie Lennox and Troye Sivan making the final ballot for the film tunes they co-wrote.

All have been substantially talked up in the awards conversation, so none was a complete surprise — but it was an upset to see a nomination for a newcomer like Sivan come at the expense of a nod for any of the songs from “Mary Poppins Returns.” The musical was expected to be a front-runner in the song category here as well at the Oscars, where it still presumably stands a strong chance.

However, Marc Shaiman, the composer for “Poppins Returns” as well as its co-songwriter, did get a nomination for the orchestral music for Disney’s big Christmas release, in a Best Original Score category that fell more along expected lines.

The most inevitable of the five Best Song nominees was a nod for Gaga’s “Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born” (Gaga was also nominated as Best Actress in a Drama; she won a 2011 Globe for acting in TV’s “American Horror Story”). Her co-writers are Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomondo and Andrew Wyatt.

Previous Globe winner Lennox (for “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” in 2003) is back with her “Requiem for A Private War,” from “A Private War,” and five-time Globe nominee Parton (“9 to 5,” “Transamerica”) was nominated for “Girl in the Movies,” a song from the somewhat Dolly-themed “Dumplin’,” co-written with Linda Perry.

First-time Globe nominees include rapper Lamar (and co-writers Mark Spears, Anthony Tiffith, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh) for “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” and Sivan, Jonsi and Brett McLaughlin for “Revelation” from “Boy Erased.”

All five songs are expected to be on the upcoming Oscar shortlist, slated for announcement on Dec. 17 (This year marks the first time in nearly 40 years the Academy has mandated that the list of music nominees be whittled down to 15 before the general ballot goes out in January.)

In getting a Best Original Score nod for “Mary Poppins Returns,” Shaiman was picking up his second Globe nom. after sharing a song nomination with Mariah Carey for 2017’s animated “The Star.”

The score category showcased a diverse slate of composers, including a pair of past two-time Globe winners: French composer Alexandre Desplat (last year’s “The Shape of Water,” 2006’s “The Painted Veil”) and American composer Justin Hurwitz (song and score for 2016’s “La La Land”).

Desplat was nominated for his colorful music for Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” while Hurwitz returns to the Globe race with his score for the moon-landing drama “First Man.”

First-time nominees in this category include Ludwig Goransson for the African-influenced score for “Black Panther” and Marco Beltrami for his unsettling music for the sci-fi thriller “A Quiet Place.”