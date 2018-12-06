×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Blum Earns Golden Globe Nods for ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Sharp Objects’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jason Blum scored at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The super producer’s projects picked up seven nominations, including a best motion picture, drama nod for “BlacKkKlansman” and a best limited series nod for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”

“It’s been a great morning for us,” Blum told Variety. “At Blumhouse, we focus on making relevant stories that often tackle tough subject matter but, at the same time, please audiences.”

The recognition comes as Blum’s production company, Blumhouse, has moved more heavily into the television space. “Sharp Objects” kicked off a new era for Blumhouse, one in which the production house will focus more on small-screen prestige fare. Future projects include “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” about disgraced Fox News founder Roger Ailes, and “Devil’s Bargain,” an insider account of Steve Bannon and Donald Trump’s political alliance.

Blum made a name for himself producing low-budget horror hits such as “The Purge” and this year’s “Halloween.” But he’s also dabbled in other genres, releasing the Oscar-nominated “Whiplash.” Blum’s “Get Out” was an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee.

Related

In an interview with Variety last summer, Blum said he was very interested in political subject matter, believing the current Beltway scandals are more frightening than the latest “Purge” sequel.

“Roger Ailes scares me,” Blum said at the time. “Steve Bannon scares me.”

BlacKkKlansman,” a satirical drama about a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, is very much in the ripped-from-the-headlines vein. It landed four nominations, including best drama, best actor for John David Washington, best director for Spike Lee, and best supporting actor for Adam Driver.

“Spike’s movie, based on a true story, entertains, educates and most of all, enlightens at a time when the world needs it most,” Blum said.

“Sharp Objects” aired last summer on HBO and centers on a reporter who returns to her hometown to cover the murders of two young girls. It picked up three nominations — best television limited series, best actress for Amy Adams, and best supporting actress for Patricia Clarkson.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Globes Embrace Jason Blum Projects

    Jason Blum Earns Golden Globe Nods for 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Sharp Objects'

    Jason Blum scored at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The super producer’s projects picked up seven nominations, including a best motion picture, drama nod for “BlacKkKlansman” and a best limited series nod for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” “It’s been a great morning for us,” Blum told Variety. “At Blumhouse, we focus on making relevant stories that [...]

  • Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s

    Sales Agents Highlight Importance of Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops

    Ten leading European sales agents attended the first edition of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. In interviews with Variety the executives emphasized the importance of this new industry event, which will help leverage the importance of Marrakech as a key industry hub for Arab and African filmmakers. Films Boutique’s Gabor Greiner said that the workshops [...]

  • Maura Tierney Fashion

    'Beautiful Boy's' Maura Tierney Remembers Red Carpet Triumphs

    Before portraying the stepmom to a drug-addicted young man in “Beautiful Boy,” Maura Tierney asked the real Karen Barbour how she and her husband survived it. “She said, ‘Nobody freaked out at the same time,’” Tierney recalls. Relying on a partnership is how the Globe winner, a “basic dresser,” approaches fashion. “You get into a [...]

  • Netflix headquarters

    Fox Film Producer Kira Goldberg Headed to Netflix

    20th Century Fox Film producer Kira Goldberg is departing the West Los Angeles lot leading up to Disney’s upcoming takeover of the studio. Goldberg, who has a long-standing relationship with departing Fox Film CEO Stacey Snider, is moving to a production role in Netflix’s original film group, two individuals familiar with the transition told Variety. [...]

  • 'Angelo' Director Markus Schleinzer on Next

    'Michael,' 'Angelo' Director Markus Schleinzer on Next Project 'Rose' (EXCLUSIVE)

    An acting coach, casting director and performer himself, Markus Schleinzer has been a fixture of the Austrian film industry for over two decades. In 2011, he became an internationally renowned director in his own right once his feature debut “Michael,” about a pedophile who holds a child captive, premiered in Competition in Cannes. Now he’s [...]

  • Jessica Wu photographed by DAN DOPERALSKI

    'Blindspotting' Producer Jess Wu Calder Discusses Long Journey to Big Screen

    Producer Jess Wu Calder has managed to cover the waterfront of genres over the past decade with a wide-ranging slate of projects (“You’re Next,”  “Thunder Soul,” “The Guest,” “Anomalisa”) through her Snoot Entertainment shingle, which she runs with her husband, Keith.  Her next film, Abe Forsythe’s “Little Monsters,” is headed to Sundance in the new [...]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    Golden Globes: Listen to the Five Nominees for Original Song

    Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning, and going hand in hand with nods for the year’s best in film are the five contenders for original song in a motion picture. The star-studded category is comprised of Kendrick Lamar (“Black Panther”), Dolly Parton (“Dumplin'”), Annie Lennox (“A Private War”) Troye Sivan (“Boy Erased”), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad