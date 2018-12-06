Golden Globe Nominations: Complete List (Updating)

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced Thursday morning show live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slate are revealing nominees. They will be joined by Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna and Dick Clark Productions executive VP of television Barry Adelman.

The nominations come fresh on the heels of the show’s recent host announcement, which identified Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as the evening’s emcees. The pair, who won praise on social media for their presentation at the Primetime Emmy Awards, was announced just a month out from the Golden Globes awards show, which is set to air live Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes is one of the few awards shows to honor achievements in both film and television, domestic and foreign. Nomination categories include best lead and supporting actors in both motion pictures and television series, best original scores, best directors, best animated films, best television movies and best original screenplays among many others.

See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas

Daniel Bruhl

Darren Criss

Benedict Cumberbatch

Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell

Candice Bergen

Alison Brie

Rachel Brosnahan

Debra Messing



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (#Barry)



Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)



Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture





Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For A Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Lucas Hedges

Rami Malek

John David Washington



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born

