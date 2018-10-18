Marc Maron Joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s ‘Wonderland’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marc Maron70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/S

Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg.

The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.”

The book is part of the Spenser series — named after a fictional character in the series of detective novels initially written by American mystery writer Parker and later by Atkins. “Wonderland” follows Spenser, the main character for all 48 of Atkins’ books, as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Sean O’Keefe is adapting the script. Toby Ascher will executive produce alongside Film 44’s John Logan Pierson. Neal H. Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg via his Film 44 company.

Maron most recently appeared on the Netflix comedy “Glow.” He also recently landed a key role in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” movie with Joaquin Phoenix. He is repped by ICM Partners and Avalon Management.

Along with “The Leftovers,” Gaston has been busy on the TV front appearing in CBS’ “Strange Angel” and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series. He is repped by APA and Principal Entertainment LA.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Annie Lennox Among Additions to Music

    Annie Lennox, 'Westside' Team Join Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • Marc Maron70th Primetime Emmy Awards -

    Marc Maron Joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's 'Wonderland' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • elizabeth gabler emma watts

    Emma Watts, Elizabeth Gabler, Fox Searchlight Heads Joining Disney

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • Post Malone

    Post Malone and Swae Lee Drop New Song ‘Sunflower’ From ‘Spider-Man’ Soundtrack

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • The Glass Room Movie

    'The Glass Room's' Historic Czech Building Provided Context, Atmosphere

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • Travis KnightVariety New Leaders, Arrivals, Los

    How 'Bumblebee' Director Travis Knight Turned 'Soul Crushing Rejection' into Success

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

  • Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn to Star

    Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn to Star in Drug Drama 'Arkansas'

    Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg. The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.” The book is part of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad