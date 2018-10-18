Marc Maron Joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix’s ‘Wonderland’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Maron and “The Leftovers” actor Michael Gaston have joined the Netflix movie “Wonderland” starring Mark Wahlberg.

The cast also includes “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Shlesinger. Peter Berg is directing the movie, which is being adapted from Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland.”

The book is part of the Spenser series — named after a fictional character in the series of detective novels initially written by American mystery writer Parker and later by Atkins. “Wonderland” follows Spenser, the main character for all 48 of Atkins’ books, as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Sean O’Keefe is adapting the script. Toby Ascher will executive produce alongside Film 44’s John Logan Pierson. Neal H. Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg via his Film 44 company.

Maron most recently appeared on the Netflix comedy “Glow.” He also recently landed a key role in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” movie with Joaquin Phoenix. He is repped by ICM Partners and Avalon Management.

Along with “The Leftovers,” Gaston has been busy on the TV front appearing in CBS’ “Strange Angel” and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series. He is repped by APA and Principal Entertainment LA.