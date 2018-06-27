Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio as Partner

Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga.

The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content.

“I am so excited to be part of this incredible creative team,” said Estefan. “In today’s world, visibility is more important than ever, and I’m fortunate enough to now have a platform through Will and Oz to shine a spotlight on stories, talented artists, writers, and producers. In the midst of this seismic shift in society and culture, Areu Bros. is the game changer for female and minority voices and innovators.”

The brothers announced in January that they had formed Areu Bros. and purchased the former campus of Tyler Perry Studios to build a multi-faceted media campus encompassing music, tech, motion pictures, and television operations. Ozzie Areu had been president of production for Tyler Perry Studios for a decade.

“We are honored to welcome aboard Gloria Estefan, one of the most iconic and legendary American artists, who created so many groundbreaking sounds for so many moments in time.” said Ozzie Areu, chairman and CEO.

Estefan has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with 38 number one hits. She was the first Cuban-American singer-songwriter to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. Estefan and her husband Emilio were the first married couple to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama in 2016.

“Gloria has always been a strong and empowering voice for the female and Latino communities, and we can’t wait for her to use that voice to find new voices,” said Will Areu, co-chairman. “As first generation Cuban Americans, my family and I have been fortunate to travel on the trail that Gloria blazed, showing us that there is no ceiling to human potential.”