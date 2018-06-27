Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio as Partner

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga.

The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content.

“I am so excited to be part of this incredible creative team,” said Estefan. “In today’s world, visibility is more important than ever, and I’m fortunate enough to now have a platform through Will and Oz to shine a spotlight on stories, talented artists, writers, and producers. In the midst of this seismic shift in society and culture, Areu Bros. is the game changer for female and minority voices and innovators.”

The brothers announced in January that they had formed Areu Bros. and purchased the former campus of Tyler Perry Studios to build a multi-faceted media campus encompassing music, tech, motion pictures, and television operations. Ozzie Areu had been president of production for Tyler Perry Studios for a decade.

“We are honored to welcome aboard Gloria Estefan, one of the most iconic and legendary American artists, who created so many groundbreaking sounds for so many moments in time.” said Ozzie Areu, chairman and CEO.

Estefan has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with 38 number one hits. She was the first Cuban-American singer-songwriter to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. Estefan and her husband Emilio were the first married couple to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama in 2016.

“Gloria has always been a strong and empowering voice for the female and Latino communities, and we can’t wait for her to use that voice to find new voices,” said Will Areu, co-chairman. “As first generation Cuban Americans, my family and I have been fortunate to travel on the trail that Gloria blazed, showing us that there is no ceiling to human potential.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Michael Winship, President, Writers Guild of

    Former WGA East President Michael Winship Seeks Council Seat

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio

    Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio as Partner

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Lakeith StanfieldTimes Talks ScreenTimes: 'Sorry To

    Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Toby Kebbell

    Film News Roundup: Toby Kebbell Joins Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' for Sony Pictures

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Angel Face

    Marion Cotillard's Drama 'Angel Face' Bought by Cinema Libre (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Scott Beck Bryan Woods

    Stephen King's 'Boogeyman' Movie in the Works With 'A Quiet Place' Writers

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

  • Marc Weinstock

    Marc Weinstock Exits Annapurna After Two Years as President

    Gloria Estefan has joined Ozzie and Will Areu as a partner and executive team member of their Areu Bros. studio in Atlanta, Ga. The brothers and Estefan, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, made the announcement Wednesday. Estefan will be creating and packaging content across all platforms including music, television, film and short form content. “I […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad