Global Road Layoffs Begin in Los Angeles and London

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AXL
CREDIT: Tony Rivetti

Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio.

No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China broker Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners.

The crisis was exacerbated as Global Road’s family adventure “A.X.L.” generated less than $3 million in its domestic debut last weekend. The studio’s primary lenders — Bank of America and East West Bank — took over Global Road’s film operation last week as Tang was unable to raise the $200 million in funds needed for the film unit. The international sales and TV operations at Global Road are said to be in better standing because they have been generating revenue.

Global Road is the combination of Open Road Films, the Oscar-winning studio behind “Spotlight” that Tang Media Partners purchased in 2017 for $28.8 million, and IM Global, a sales and production company that it bought in 2016 for a rumored $200 million. At the time, Tang said he hoped to release approximately 15 films a year, while focusing on bridging the cultural and business divide between China and the U.S.

The studio signaled last week that it is open to entertaining offers for “City of Lies,” a crime thriller with Johnny Depp that it recently removed from the release calendar. The banks are also shopping “The Silence,” a horror movie with Kiernan Shipka, and “Playmobil: The Movie,” which blends live-action and animation. Global Road is also backing out of “The Secret Garden,” a co-production with StudioCanal that is in development.

Popular on Variety

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

More Film

  • Mayor Ed Koch, left, points to

    Matthew Broderick on Neil Simon: 'I Would Like One More Play'

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • AXL

    Global Road Layoffs Begin in Los Angeles and London

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • Indie Sales Acquires San Sebastian-Bound 'Meteorites'

    Indie Sales Acquires San Sebastian-Bound 'Meteorites' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • Man Utd 08 XI manager Sir

    DNA Films, Passion Pictures Team for Doc on Manchester United Manager Alex Ferguson

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • Rotten Tomatoes Logo Red

    How Rotten Tomatoes Plans to Shake Up White Male-Dominated Film Criticism

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    'Night School,' 'Rel' Slated for Urbanworld Film Festival

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

  • Venice Topper Barbera Weighs in on

    Venice Topper Alberto Barbera Weighs in on Fall's Festival Power Shift

    Global Road Entertainment has initiated layoffs of an undisclosed number of employees in Los Angeles and London in the wake of banks taking over the struggling studio. No severance is being offered to the employees, which is at the direction of leading lender Bank of America. The studio was launched a year ago by U.S.-China […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad