You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Global Road Turns Rocky Despite Grand Plans and Pronouncements

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Global Road Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Global Road Entertainment

Just six months ago, Global Road Entertainment executives boasted at the Berlin Film Festival that they planned to pour $1 billion into production budgets over the coming three years.

But that ambitious claim appeared to come almost literally to naught this week with news that parts of Global Road’s U.S. operations had been taken over by the company’s financial backers. Staff members were told at an all-hands meeting Tuesday that their U.S. domestic production and distribution operations were flirting with bankruptcy. (The U.S. television and film sales divisions were not immediately affected.)

The crash is a major blow to high-flying executive Donald Tang, whose privately held company, Tang Media Partners, owns Global Road. Now, some are asking how much capital TMP ever had in the first place, despite its ambitious announcements and acquisitions, and who the backers are who have asserted control over Global Road operations in the U.S.

Some of that puzzlement extends to his own employees, at least those based in China, TMP’s other main center of operations. Although Tang has always insisted that his TMP is a U.S.-based enterprise, in recent months he has elaborated a so-called “dual core” strategy embracing both Hollywood and China – a strategy that has not been a success for companies such as Dalian Wanda, Relativity Media, Dreamworks and CMC.

Related

The financial woes hitting Global Road in the U.S. have apparently not been felt in the company’s operations in the Middle Kingdom – yet. Those operations include a small team handling film distribution and marketing. One of its few releases was the June outing of hit Indian film “Toilet: A Love Story.” Another team handles film and TV project development.

“We have not been told anything – only that it is business as usual,” said one TMP executive in China, speaking on condition of anonymity. But a former China-based staffer said that concern over the group’s overall finances motivated his decision to quit earlier this year.

Neither Tang nor TMP’s COO, Kevin Kang, who has offices in L.A. and Shanghai, responded to a request for comment.

Notably, the identities of the financiers – the lenders and equity investors – involved in the management takeover of Global Road in the U.S. were not disclosed. Tang has not publicly named all of TMP’s backers or their ownership positions.

But among those reported as having a stake are Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, and entertainment industry investor China Media Capital.

Tang has often named Chinese social media and games giant Tencent as one of his core backers – Tencent also hatched a TV production deal with IM Global, which was folded into Global Road – but many in the Chinese industry have suggested that Tencent’s investment in TMP is small, even tokenistic, and that the company did Tang a favor by lending its name and credibility.

In recent months, Tang has also named Chinese finance firm Everbright as an investor. Everbright did not respond to e-mails from Variety. Another possible investor is Reliance Entertainment, the Indian firm that sold TMP its controlling stake in IM Global in 2016.

The purchase of IM Global is believed to have cost about $200 million. AMC reported that its sale of 50% of Open Road netted it $28.8 million, pointing to a purchase price north of $50 million.

After Global Road told film executives in Berlin in February of its plan to put $1 billion into production, it became clear that the company did not have that kind of money available when it appointed boutique finance house Moelis & Co. and Wall Street heavyweight Morgan Stanley to help raise $200 million of equity capital.

At an investor presentation by TMP in Hong Kong in late April, Global Road chairman and CEO Rob Friedman told Variety that the bankers were still working on the equity issue, and that Global Road’s planned production slate would separately be funded with debt.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Melissa McCarthy stars in The Happytime

    Box Office: Will Melissa McCarthy's 'Happytime Murders' Dethrone 'Crazy Rich Asians'?

    Just six months ago, Global Road Entertainment executives boasted at the Berlin Film Festival that they planned to pour $1 billion into production budgets over the coming three years. But that ambitious claim appeared to come almost literally to naught this week with news that parts of Global Road’s U.S. operations had been taken over […]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween

    Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' to Premiere at Fantastic Fest

    Just six months ago, Global Road Entertainment executives boasted at the Berlin Film Festival that they planned to pour $1 billion into production budgets over the coming three years. But that ambitious claim appeared to come almost literally to naught this week with news that parts of Global Road’s U.S. operations had been taken over […]

  • Global Road Entertainment

    Global Road Turns Rocky Despite Grand Plans and Pronouncements

    Just six months ago, Global Road Entertainment executives boasted at the Berlin Film Festival that they planned to pour $1 billion into production budgets over the coming three years. But that ambitious claim appeared to come almost literally to naught this week with news that parts of Global Road’s U.S. operations had been taken over […]

  • First Man

    Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film Review Embargoes

    Just six months ago, Global Road Entertainment executives boasted at the Berlin Film Festival that they planned to pour $1 billion into production budgets over the coming three years. But that ambitious claim appeared to come almost literally to naught this week with news that parts of Global Road’s U.S. operations had been taken over […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad