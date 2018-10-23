Glenn Close Selected for Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

Glenn Close has been selected to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Close will be honored on Feb. 2 for her longstanding contributions to the film industry, most recently in Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Wife.” Leonard Maltin will return for his 28th year to moderate the evening.

“Glenn Close is one of the great actresses of our time,” Maltin said. “Versatility is her hallmark, and there is clearly nothing she can’t do. She became a star with her first feature film, ‘The World According to Garp,’ and has gone on to play everyone from Cruella de Vil to aging silent-film star Norma Desmond in the stage musical of ‘Sunset Blvd.’ I can’t wait to spend an evening with her onstage at the Arlington Theater.”

“The Wife” was directed by Bjorn Runge from a script adapted by Jane Anderson from the Meg Wolitzer novel of the same name. Close portrays a spouse who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her narcissistic husband, played by Jonathan Pryce, who is set to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Close has been nominated for Academy Awards for her supporting roles in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Natural,” and for her lead roles in “Fatal Attaction,” “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Albert Nobbs.”

Past recipients of the Maltin Award include Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney and Peter Jackson.

The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9.