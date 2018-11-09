You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Glenn Close Selected for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glenn Close (Joan Castleman)'The Wife' arrivals, Screening, London, UK - 10 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.”

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14.

Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life on film, television and stage for over four decades,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In her latest feature film, ‘The Wife,’ she gives a tour-de-force performance as the perfect spouse, who relinquishes her own ambitions to propel her husband’s career. It is our honor to present the 2019 Icon Award to Glenn Close.”

Past recipients of the Icon Award include Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep. In 2011, the Palm Springs International Film Festival gave Close the Career Achievement Award for her performance in “Albert Nobbs.”

Close has been nominated for Academy Awards for her supporting roles in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Natural,” and for her lead roles in “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” and “Albert Nobbs.”

“The Wife” was directed by Bjorn Runge from a script adapted by Jane Anderson from the Meg Wolitzer novel of the same name. Close portrays a spouse who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her narcissistic husband, played by Jonathan Pryce, who is set to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Close starred in the legal series “Damages” for five seasons, winning two consecutive best actress Emmys. She’s received 12 Emmy nominations and won a best actress award for “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Glenn Close (Joan Castleman)'The Wife' arrivals,

    Glenn Close Selected for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • Jessica Henwick Godzilla vs Kong

    'Game of Thrones' Actress Jessica Henwick Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Reviews: What Critics Are Saying

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • IFFAM: Macau Festival Sets Full Line

    Macao Festival Sets Full Lineup

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • Beto O’Rourke Common

    Common Weighs in on Beto O'Rourke's Possible Presidential Run

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    'Star Wars': Diego Luna to Lead Spinoff Series

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Earnings Beat Expectations After Strong Starz Growth

    The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.” The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14. “Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad