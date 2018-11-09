Glenn Close Selected for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Glenn Close with the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife.”

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 3-14.

“Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life on film, television and stage for over four decades,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In her latest feature film, ‘The Wife,’ she gives a tour-de-force performance as the perfect spouse, who relinquishes her own ambitions to propel her husband’s career. It is our honor to present the 2019 Icon Award to Glenn Close.”

Past recipients of the Icon Award include Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep. In 2011, the Palm Springs International Film Festival gave Close the Career Achievement Award for her performance in “Albert Nobbs.”

Close has been nominated for Academy Awards for her supporting roles in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Natural,” and for her lead roles in “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” and “Albert Nobbs.”

“The Wife” was directed by Bjorn Runge from a script adapted by Jane Anderson from the Meg Wolitzer novel of the same name. Close portrays a spouse who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her narcissistic husband, played by Jonathan Pryce, who is set to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Close starred in the legal series “Damages” for five seasons, winning two consecutive best actress Emmys. She’s received 12 Emmy nominations and won a best actress award for “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story.”