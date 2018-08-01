Glen Powell in Talks to Join Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glen Powell
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor. In late May, Cruise posted a photo of himself in front of what appeared to be a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Variety reported on July 3 that “Only the Brave” star Miles Teller had been tapped to play the son of the Goose character and Maverick’s new protege. Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise’s Maverick character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards. Powell was a finalist for that role in the sequel.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which is set to be released on July 12, 2019.

The original film was a massive success with more than $350 million in worldwide grosses on a $15 million budget.

Paramount confirmed the casting Wednesday but gave no details on Powell’s role. Powell played astronaut John Glenn in “Hidden Figures.” He is repped by ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Glen Powell

    Glen Powell in Talks to Join Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' Sequel

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Annie Awards 2018 Open Call for

    46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Terminator

    'Terminator': Sarah Connor Makes Her Return in First Photo From Sequel

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Ann-Margret Jane Curtin Loretta Devine

    Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine Join 'Welcome to Pine Grove!'

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Dave Grohl

    Dave Grohl Announces 'Play' Project Inspired By His Kids Discovering Music

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Trevor Donovan Starring in Action-Comedy 'Hot

    Trevor Donovan to Star in Action-Comedy 'Hot Water' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

  • Julian Schnabel’s 'At Eternity’s Gate' Tapped

    Julian Schnabel’s 'At Eternity’s Gate' Tapped as Closing Night Film of NYFF

    Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. This […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad