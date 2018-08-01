Glen Powell in Talks to Join Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Glen Powell is in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in an unspecified role in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor. In late May, Cruise posted a photo of himself in front of what appeared to be a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Variety reported on July 3 that “Only the Brave” star Miles Teller had been tapped to play the son of the Goose character and Maverick’s new protege. Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise’s Maverick character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards. Powell was a finalist for that role in the sequel.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which is set to be released on July 12, 2019.

The original film was a massive success with more than $350 million in worldwide grosses on a $15 million budget.

Paramount confirmed the casting Wednesday but gave no details on Powell’s role. Powell played astronaut John Glenn in “Hidden Figures.” He is repped by ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.