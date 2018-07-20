M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con

James McAvoy brought personality to 2018 San Diego Comic-Con — 24 personalities, to be exact. At a Friday Comic-Con panel, Universal released the trailer for “Glass,” the sequel to 2016’s “Split,” starring McAvoy as a man who uses different personas in order to abduct women.

In “Glass,” Bruce Willis reprises his role from “Unbreakable” as superhuman security guard David Dunn, on a mission to track down McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb. M. Night Shyamalan has returned to direct and write the third film in the “Unbreakable” franchise.

Others reprising their roles for the latest installment in the saga include Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph Dunn, and Charlayne Woodard as Elijah’s mother. “American Horror Story’s” Sarah Paulson, who plays Dr. Ellie Staple, is new to the franchise.

The “Glass” Comic-Con panel ran in tandem with the panel for another of Shyamalan’s upcoming projects, “Halloween,” starring Judy Greer and Jamie Lee Curtis. “Glass” hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.