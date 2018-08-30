Gerard Depardieu Reportedly Accused of Rape

Gerard Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault and rape by a 22-year-old actress, who filed a complaint on Monday, according to French news channel BFM.

The unnamed actress is accusing Depardieu of having assaulted and raped her at his Paris home on two occasions, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. The young woman was studying at a school where Depardieu is teaching, according to BFM. The pair was meeting at Depardieu’s home to rehearse for a play.

A preliminary investigation has been launched.

Depardieu’s lawyer, Hervé Témime, told BFM that his client strongly denied the allegations. “Gerard Depardieu is shaken by this complaint … and is absolutely contesting any assault, rape, or any criminal act,” Témime said.

Depardieu is the second major French film industry figure to be accused of sexual assault, following prominent French director Luc Besson who is still being investigated for alleged rape on Dutch/Belgian actress Sand Van Roy.

Depardieu stars in Netflix’s French series “Marseille.” Although he’s considered an iconic actor in France, he’s often made headlines for spurring controversies. Back in 2013, he became a local pariah after relocating to Belgium to pay less taxes. He’s also been criticized due to his friendship with President Vladimir Putin who offered him a Russian passport.