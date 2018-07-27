Film News Roundup: George Lopez, Lana Parrilla Join Crime Thriller ‘Tax Collector’

In today’s film news roundup, George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, and Dylan Walsh get acting gigs, “The Sound of Music” is back for two nights, and post-apocalyptic thriller “What Still Remains” gets distribution.

CASTINGS

Comedian George Lopez and Lana Parrilla have joined Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf in David Ayer’s crime thriller “Tax Collector,” which has started shooting in Los Angeles.

Cross Creek Pictures is financing “Tax Collector,” a co-production between Cross Creek and Cedar Park Entertainment, Ayer’s production company. Ayer and Chris Long of Cedar Park are the producers. The filmmakers are keeping the logline under wraps.

Ayer’s directing credits include “End of Watch,” “Sabotage,” “Fury,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Bright.” Lopez starred in the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Lopez,” which ran on TV Land for two seasons before it was canceled last fall. Parrilla starred for six seasons as an evil queen in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Ayer, Long, and the production companies are repped by CAA. Parrilla is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Lopez is repped by UTA and 3Arts. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck”), Steve Stanulis (“Clinton Road”), and Eric Roberts (“The Dark Knight”) have all signed on to star in the upcoming independent movie “Alter Ego,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is a story of a reclusive paranoia genesis author who finishes his last novel when things begin to go haywire. Ezio Massa is directing.

Filming begins Aug. 10. Diego Musiak and Sean Smith are producing.

MOVIE SHOWINGS

Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies have scheduled two nights of showings of “The Sound of Music” at more than 600 theaters on Sept. 9 and 12.

The showings are part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series from Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. In addition to the full feature presentation, TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will offer commentary both before and after the film.

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer starred in director Robert Wise’s 1965 adaptation of the 1959 stage play. It grossed $158 million domestically and won Oscars for best picture and best director.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Strike the Sun Entertainment’s post-apocalyptic thriller “What Still Remains.”

The film will have a limited theatrical run on Aug. 20 in Beverly Hills, Ca., beginning Aug. 10 before releasing wide on VOD Aug. 14.

“What Still Remains” stars Lulu Antariksa, Colin O’Donoghue, and Mimi Rogers and marks the feature film debut of writer/director Josh Mendoza. Nicholas Lazo, Gregg Meller, and Mendoza produced for Strike the Sun Entertainment.

Antariksa portrays a character struggling to survive in a world long-since destroyed by disease. But when she accepts an invitation from a lone traveler (O’Donoghue) to join his community, she discovers there is more to fear in this world than the legends of the monsters that destroyed it.

“We’re so excited to have teamed with Gravitas Ventures in bringing our movie to the public,” Mendoza said. “Their reputation in the industry and knowledge of the independent film market are invaluable. It’s a perfect fit.”

The deal was negotiated by Brendan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and Eric Feig Law on behalf of Strike the Sun Entertainment.