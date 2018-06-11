You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Geoff Johns Exiting as DC Entertainment President

Brent Lang

Geoff Johns
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Geoff Johns is stepping down as DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer, Variety has learned. He will be transitioning to a new role and will be given a full-time writing deal with DC Comics.

The move comes days after news broke that Diane Nelson is leaving as president of DC Entertainment following a long sabbatical. It also takes place amidst a larger shakeup in the way that DC is approaching its movie-making operations. In January, Warner Bros., DC’s corporate sibling, promoted Walter Hamada to oversee its comic book movies. Hamada supplanted Johns, who the studio said would continue to advise on the creative direction of the productions.

As part of that shift, Jon Berg also exited as the co-head of the DC movies to become a production partner with Roy Lee, the producer of “The Lego Movie” and “It.”

Johns is a respected creative talent, known for his prodigious knowledge of comic book lore and his deep ties to the fanboy community.

DC’s film division has struggled to match the success of Marvel. It hit the zeitgeist with last summer’s “Wonder Woman,” but struck out with last fall’s “Justice League.”

More to come…

