Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton Join Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’

Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” is rounding out its cast.

Gemma Arterton, Terence Stamp, and John Kani have joined the comedy, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

“Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is directing from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who become prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe. Arterton is starring as an actress with a secret, while Stamp is playing the billionaire tycoon who is murdered, and Kani will portray his best friend.

Also joining the cast is Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2”), David Walliams (“Little Britain”), Adeel Akhtar (“The Big Sick”), Olafur Darri Olafsson (“The Meg”), and Dany Boon. As previously announced, Luke Evans and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

Sandler and Aniston previously worked together on the 2011 comedy “Just Go With It,” which grossed $215 million globally. “Murder Mystery” marks Sandler’s sixth feature project at Netflix, while it’s Aniston’s first time working with the streaming giant.

Filming began this week in Montreal. “Murder Mystery” will also film in locations throughout Europe. The streaming service will release the film worldwide in 2019. Happy Madison, Endgame Entertainment and Vinson Films are producing. Sandler is also producing along with Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern and Jamie Vanderbilt.