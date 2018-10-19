Geena Davis, Joan Chen Join Jessica Chastain’s Action Movie ‘Eve’

Academy Award winner Geena Davis and Joan Chen have joined Jessica Chastain’s action-drama “Eve” from Voltage Pictures and Freckle Films.

Tate Taylor is directing with production underway in Boston. Colin Farrell, Common, John Malkovich, and Diana Silvers are also starring.

Voltage will fully finance “Eve” and handle worldwide sales at the American Film Market, which opens on Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing for Voltage, alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, who are producing for Freckle Films. Jonathan Deckter, John Norris, Erika Hampson, and William Earon are executive producers.

Chastain is portraying the title character, who works for a black ops organization led by Farrell’s character. Common will portray her ex-fiance.

Davis won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in “The Accidental Tourist” and was nominated for best actress for “Thelma & Louise.” Davis won the Golden Globe Award for best actress for her role in “Commander in Chief”.

Chen recently starred in Netflix series “Marco Polo” and just wrapped “Tigertail,” a Netflix film directed by Alan Yang and starring John Cho. Chen’s credits include the original “Twin Peaks” and “The Last Emperor.” She is repped by Inphenate and attorney Stuart Rosenthal.