×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gary Ross to Rewrite and Direct ‘Will’ for Paramount and Gary Sanchez (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gary Ross Will
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

“The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done.

The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez.

The film is a dramatic comedy that examines the tension between free will and destiny, and the occasional joy of being alive.

A production start date has not yet been set, as execs want Ross focused on the rewrite.

Ross is no stranger to the dramatic comedy genre, cutting his teeth in the ’80s and ’90s writing scripts to classic pics such as “Dave” and “Big,” both of which earned him Oscar nominations for best screenplay. Ross would eventually launch his directing career with the critically acclaimed “Pleasantville” and follow that up with the Oscar-nominated “Seabiscuit.”

Almost a decade later, Ross landed his biggest studio project as he signed on to direct “The Hunger Games,” which would go on to become one of the biggest franchises of the past 10 years.

He most recently directed the reboot “Ocean’s Eight” starring Sandra Bullock, which was a huge hit at the box office bringing in $139 million domestically.

He is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Bradley Cooper A Star is Born

    Listen: Bradley Cooper Explains Why 'A Star Is Born' Lured Him to Direct

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Tim McGraw, Alex HonnoldScreening of National

    Tim McGraw on Defining 'Gravity' for 'Free Solo' Theme Song

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Shakespeare in Love

    'Shakespeare in Love' at 20: From Troubled Development to Oscar History

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Gloria Katz, 'American Graffiti' Screenwriter, 'Star Wars' Script Doctor, Dies at 76

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Troye Sivan on How He Gave

    Troye Sivan on How He Gave a 'Boy Erased' His Own Musical Revelation

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Dear Evan Hansen

    Broadway Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' Getting Movie Treatment

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

  • Gary Ross Will

    Gary Ross to Rewrite and Direct 'Will' for Paramount and Gary Sanchez (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross has closed a deal to rewrite the script for the Paramount Pictures and Gary Sanchez Productions dramedy “Will” with plans to direct the project once the script is done. The previous draft was written by Demetri Martin with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick producing for Gary Sanchez. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad