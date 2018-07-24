Gary Oldman to Star Opposite Amy Adams’ Thriller ‘Woman in the Window’

Gary Oldman will star opposite Amy Adams in Fox’s psychological thriller “The Woman in the Window” from director Joe Wright.

Tracy Letts wrote the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. “The Woman in the Window” is based on A. J. Finn’s best-selling novel, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the year’s top selling adult-fiction title.

The story centers on a woman who’s a recluse in her New York City home, unable to venture outside. She spends her day drinking wine, watching old movies, recalling happier times, and spying on her neighbors, including witnessing a crime involving a new neighboring family. Oldman will play the family patriarch.

Oldman won the best actor Oscar earlier this year for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in World War II drama “Darkest Hour.” He’s attached to star with Meryl Streep in the political drama “The Laundromat.”

Adams has been nominated for five Academy Awards for “Junebug” (2005), “Doubt” (2008), “The Fighter” (2010), “The Master” (2012), and “American Hustle” (2013). Fox has dated ”The Woman in the Window” for Oct. 4, 2019.

Oldman is repped by APA, Douglas Management Group, and Loeb & Loeb. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.