×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Garfield’ Movie Finds Director in ‘Chicken Little’s’ Mark Dindal

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Dindal Garfield
CREDIT: Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct.

Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

Alcon bought the “Garfield” rights in 2016 from Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand. Davis will be an executive producer. Alcon said Monday that its goal is to build a franchise of fully CG-animated Garfield feature films.

John Cohen (“Despicable Me”) and Steven P. Wegner (“Dolphin Tale 2”) brought the project to Alcon and will produce along with Alcon toppers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Bridget McMeel from Amuse will executive produce with Davis.

“Jim Davis’ beloved creation has been an international sensation for all ages for decades and we are thrilled to partner with Mark Dindal, who has brought delightful characters to life throughout the years,” said Kosove and Johnson. “We are excited to see what he does with Garfield.”

Related

The Garfield comic strip debuted in 1978. It follows a cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with owner Jon Arbuckle and fellow pet Odie, a dog. Garfield ultimately appeared in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. Garfield currently holds the record for being the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Fox released “Garfield: The Movie” in 2004 as a family comedy directed by Peter Hewitt, starring Breckin Meyer as Jon Arbuckle and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Dr. Liz Wilson with Bill Murray as the voice of Garfield, which was created with computer animation. The film was produced by Davis Entertainment, grossed $200 million worldwide and generated 2006 sequel “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties.”

Dindal said, “Comic strip characters have always had a special appeal to me. To have this opportunity to make a film with a classic character like Garfield is a privilege and a thrill.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Mark Dindal Garfield

    'Garfield' Movie Finds Director in 'Chicken Little's' Mark Dindal

    Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct. Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles. Alcon bought […]

  • Left to right: Juror Dan Mirvish,

    Dance and Reggae Wrap 13th Belize Int’l Film Fest

    Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct. Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles. Alcon bought […]

  • Letitia Wright, John David Washington, Marina

    Variety's 10 Actors to Watch Honored at Newport Beach Film Festival

    Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct. Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles. Alcon bought […]

  • Child's Play

    Aubrey Plaza's 'Child's Play' Reboot to Hit Theaters in June 2019

    Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct. Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles. Alcon bought […]

  • Playboy Stands by Story on Ennio

    Playboy Stands by Its Ennio Morricone Story and His Scathing Comments on Quentin Tarantino

    Alcon Entertainment is moving forward on its “Garfield” animated feature project with Mark Dindal on board to direct. Dindal’s credits include “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Chicken Little.” He’s directing from a screenplay by the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Pre-production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles. Alcon bought […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad