‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Robert Aramayo to Star in ‘Eternal Beauty’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Robert Aramayo, the actor best known for playing young Ned Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” is set to star in Craig Roberts’ upcoming romantic drama, “Eternal Beauty.”

Aramayo joins an ensemble that includes Sally Hawkins, David Thewlis, Billie Piper, Penelope Wilton, and Alice Lowe. The film follows Jane (Hawkins), who breaks down after being left at the altar and eventually spirals into a world of chaos between her own imagination and reality.

Roberts will write and direct the project, which is currently filming in Wales. This is Roberts’ sophomore feature following his 2015 award-winning directorial debut, “Just Jim.” Adrian Bate will produce, while Mary Burke, Adam Partridge, Pip Broughton, Meroë Candy, and Paul Higgins will executive produce.

Aramayo just finished filming back to back features — Henry Dunham’s “Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber” and “Love Comes Later” with Cynthia Nixon. Last year, Aramayo was seen in Tom Ford’s critically acclaimed feature “Nocturnal Animals” opposite Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He also appears in Melanie Laurent’s “Galveston,” based on Pizzolatto’s novel of the same name. The thriller, which premiered at South by Southwest, stars Elle Fanning, Lili Reinhard, and Ben Foster.

He is repped by UTA, 42, MJ Management and Rick Genow.

