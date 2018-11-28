Game Awards to Feature 10 Game Reveals, Conductor Lorne Balfe

Next week’s Game Awards will feature ten video game reveals and music composed by Lorne Balfe (“Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Call of Duty: Warfare II,” and “FIFA 19”), show creator Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter this week.

“We have such an incredible show coming together for next week,” Keighley tweeted Tuesday. “More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during The Game Awards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come….”

On Wednesday, Keighley noted that the show would also have special guests and that composer Balfe would serve as the show’s composer and musical director for the Game Awards orchestra.

This year’s Game Awards is on Dec. 6 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In 2017, nearly 19 million devices and screens played host to the Game Awards and the show — streamed live from Microsoft Theater in L.A. and later available as video on demand — was the top worldwide trend on Twitter that night, spurring more than 20 million tweets. You can read more about its creation and Keighley’s aspirations for the show in our feature. We also spoke with Weta Workshop about the design of the zinc alloy trophy, and how the show continues to evolve its categories for awards.

Variety will be covering this year’s show live, as well as streaming it on the site.