You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFI Fest Gala Screenings Include Susanne Bier’s ‘The Bird Box,’ Chuck Lorre’s ‘The Kominsky Method’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
CREDIT: Mike Yarish/Netflix

The full lineup of Galas have been released to be screened at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest 2018, including the world premieres of Susanne Bier’s Netflix thriller “The Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Also screening in the Galas section are Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” “Green Book,” the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” and “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Presented by Audi for the 15th consecutive year, the festival celebrates the history of the motion picture, honors filmmakers and their work, educates the next generation of storytellers.

Running from Nov. 8-15, all Galas will screen at the TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood.

Here is the lineup of Gala screenings:

Thursday, Nov. 8: “On the Basis of Sex,” directed by AFI Conservatory alumna Mimi Leder.

Friday, Nov. 9: “Green Book,” directed by Peter Farrelly

Saturday, Nov. 10: “The Kominsky Method,” created by Chuck Lorre

Sunday, Nov. 11: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” directed by Ethan and Joel Coen

Monday, Nov. 12: “The Bird Box,” directed by Susanne Bier

Wednesday, Nov. 14: “Widows” directed by Steve McQueen

Thursday, Nov. 15: “Mary Queen of Scots,” directed by Josie Rourke

Additional screening and events will take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre and The Hollywood Roosevelt. Other events include “An Evening with Nicole Kidman,” followed by a gala screening of her latest film, “Destroyer,” directed by Karyn Kusama. The full lineup and schedule will be unveiled later this month.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock the Box Office With $30 Million Opening

    The full lineup of Galas have been released to be screened at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest 2018, including the world premieres of Susanne Bier’s Netflix thriller “The Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan […]

  • Sarah Paulson Run

    Sarah Paulson to Star in 'Searching' Team's Next Thriller

    The full lineup of Galas have been released to be screened at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest 2018, including the world premieres of Susanne Bier’s Netflix thriller “The Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan […]

  • Lukasz Zal Cold War Cinematographer

    Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' Mirrors Gloomy Mood of 1960s Poland

    The full lineup of Galas have been released to be screened at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest 2018, including the world premieres of Susanne Bier’s Netflix thriller “The Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad