AFI Fest Gala Screenings Include Susanne Bier’s ‘The Bird Box,’ Chuck Lorre’s ‘The Kominsky Method’

The full lineup of Galas have been released to be screened at the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest 2018, including the world premieres of Susanne Bier’s Netflix thriller “The Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the first three episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Also screening in the Galas section are Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” “Green Book,” the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” and “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Presented by Audi for the 15th consecutive year, the festival celebrates the history of the motion picture, honors filmmakers and their work, educates the next generation of storytellers.

Running from Nov. 8-15, all Galas will screen at the TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood.

Here is the lineup of Gala screenings:

Thursday, Nov. 8: “On the Basis of Sex,” directed by AFI Conservatory alumna Mimi Leder.

Friday, Nov. 9: “Green Book,” directed by Peter Farrelly

Saturday, Nov. 10: “The Kominsky Method,” created by Chuck Lorre

Sunday, Nov. 11: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” directed by Ethan and Joel Coen

Monday, Nov. 12: “The Bird Box,” directed by Susanne Bier

Wednesday, Nov. 14: “Widows” directed by Steve McQueen

Thursday, Nov. 15: “Mary Queen of Scots,” directed by Josie Rourke

Additional screening and events will take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre and The Hollywood Roosevelt. Other events include “An Evening with Nicole Kidman,” followed by a gala screening of her latest film, “Destroyer,” directed by Karyn Kusama. The full lineup and schedule will be unveiled later this month.