Gal Gadot Joins ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Voice Cast

Gal Gadot is ready to break the internet.

The “Wonder Woman” star has joined the voice cast of Disney’s animated “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

The “Fast & Furious” actress revealed Friday on Instagram that she’s getting back behind the wheel and will be playing street racer Shank in the sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph.” It marks her debut role in a Disney animated movie.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her,” she said in a statement. “But as the movie goes on, you realize how fun, wise, and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

The video Gadot posted, along with the image of Shank, teases the plot of the movie, which involves the online racing game “Slaughter Race.”

“She is the coolest character in this world of ‘Slaughter Race,'” director Rich Moore said. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart — that’s the duality of that character.”

John C. Reilly’s titular hero and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) meet Shank when they leave Litwak’s Family Fun Center & Arcade in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” Vanellope is later forced to race with Shank, putting her “Sugar Rush” driving skills to the test.

“Wreck-It Ralph” grossed more than $470 million worldwide in 2012 and received an Oscar nomination. Moore helmed from a screenplay by Phil Johnston and “Frozen” co-director Jennifer Lee, based on a story by Moore, Johnston, and Jim Reardon.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” hits theaters on Nov. 21.