Gal Gadot to Star in Dwayne Johnson’s Action-Comedy ‘Red Notice’

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has come on board Dwayne Johnson’s action-comedy “Red Notice,” which will begin shooting in April.

Universal has set a June 12, 2020, release date for “Red Notice.” Johnson is re-teaming with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The actor plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Company; Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson will executive produce.

Johnson is expected to get his first $20 million paycheck for the gig. Universal won a bidding war for the project in February in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart.

Gadot is currently shooting “Wonder Woman 2,” reuniting with director Patty Jenkins with the sequel set for a 2019 release. She recently came on board to produce and potentially star in “My Dearest Fidel,” which is set up at Warner Bros. with Sue Kroll producing.

