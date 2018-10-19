Gael Garcia Bernal’s ‘Chicuarotes’ Picked up by Cinepolis Distribution

Cinepolis Distribution, the distribution arm of Mexican exhibition giant Cinepolis, has picked up all Latin American rights to “Chicuarotes,” the second feature helmed by award-winning multi hyphenate Gael Garcia Bernal.

The film, described as a dark comedy, is produced by Garcia Bernal via his new shingle with partner Diego Luna, La Corriente del Golfo, along with Marta Núñez Puerto of Cinematográfica Amaranto.

Thomas Benski for Pulse Films and Isaac Lee for Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO) serve as co-producers. (Lee has since left his position as chief content officer of Televisa-Univision to start his own company, Exile Content)

Penned by Augusto Mendoza who also wrote Luna’s “Mr. Pig and “Abel,” “Chicuarotes” tracks two teens from Mexico City who, in their desperation to improve their lives, end up entangled in the criminal underworld.

The film stars Benny Emmanuel, Leidi Gutiérrez, Dolores Heredia and Daniel Giménez Cacho, along with a cast of non-professional actors.

“Chicuarotes” marks the third time Cinépolis Distribution has collaborated with Bernal following his lead roles in the company’s first acquisition, “Desert” by Jonás Cuarón, and lately, “Museum” by Alonso Ruizpalacios, the latter in official competition at the 2018 Morelia Int’l Film Festival.

“I can’t think of a better partner to launch “Chicuarotes” with in México and Latin America,” said Garcia Bernal. “Their constant efforts to promote these films being made guarantees that ‘Chicuarotes’ will have the journey it deserves; I can’t wait to show this film and see it travel around the world,” he added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Gael in this journey,” said Leo Cordero of Cinepolis Distribution, adding: “ ‘Chicuarotes’ is an incredible project that shows a vibrant and complex Mexico with a beautiful timely and timeless story.”

The term “chicuarote” is used in the town of San Gregorio Atlapulco, where the film was shot, to refer to both a type of chili and to hardheaded individuals.

Cinepolis plans an ambitious pan-regional release in 2019. Festival premiere plans are still to be unveiled.