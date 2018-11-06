Gabrielle Union to Produce, Star in Comedy ‘The Perfect Find’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019.

Union will produce through her production company I’ll Have Another along with Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver. AGC’s Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer are onboard as executive producers, with Holly Shakoor Fleischer of I’ll Have Another co-producing.

Leigh Davenport is writing the screenplay, in which Union’s character is desperate to have a fresh start in the world of beauty journalism and takes the only job available to her at a magazine where her boss is her frenemy, Darcy. She finds herself struggling to keep up with her younger and more social media savvy co-workers while keeping her boss happy — and when she starts a relationship with the company’s new videographer, she thinks her life is finally turning around until she finds out that he’s the boss’s son.

Union’s credits include “Being Mary Jane,” “Bring It On,” “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too” and “Breaking In.” AGC, which Ford formed earlier this year, has been selling territories at the American Film Market on the comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County,” starring Allison Janney and Laura Dern.

Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Davenport is repped by UTA and 831 Entertainment; and Williams is repped by Andre des Rochers. The deal was brokered on behalf of AGC Studios by Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin and AGC’s Anant Tamirisa.