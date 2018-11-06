You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gabrielle Union to Produce, Star in Comedy ‘The Perfect Find’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle UnionPorter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019.

Union will produce through her production company I’ll Have Another along with Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver. AGC’s Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer are onboard as executive producers, with Holly Shakoor Fleischer of I’ll Have Another co-producing.

Leigh Davenport is writing the screenplay, in which Union’s character is desperate to have a fresh start in the world of beauty journalism and takes the only job available to her at a magazine where her boss is her frenemy, Darcy. She finds herself struggling to keep up with her younger and more social media savvy co-workers while keeping her boss happy — and when she starts a relationship with the company’s new videographer, she thinks her life is finally turning around until she finds out that he’s the boss’s son.

Union’s credits include “Being Mary Jane,” “Bring It On,” “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too” and “Breaking In.” AGC, which Ford formed earlier this year, has been selling territories at the American Film Market on the comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County,” starring Allison Janney and Laura Dern.

Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Davenport is repped by UTA and 831 Entertainment; and Williams is repped by Andre des Rochers. The deal was brokered on behalf of AGC Studios by Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin and AGC’s Anant Tamirisa.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Sinemia

    Sinemia Unveils Weekday-Only Discount Movie Ticket Prices

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • Gabrielle UnionPorter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women

    Gabrielle Union to Produce, Star in Comedy 'The Perfect Find' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Open Road Films Sells to Raven Capital

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches New Trailer

    Oscar Hopeful 'Capernaum' Launches Heartbreaking New Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • Shrek Dreamworks

    'Shrek,' 'Puss in Boots' Getting Rebooted (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • THE WILLOUGHBYScredit: Netflix

    Netflix Unveils Six Animated Films, Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

  • Melissa Cobb Netflix Family Entertainment Variety

    Inside Netflix's Plans to Conquer Family Entertainment

    Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financing and producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is based on the best-selling book of the same title by Tia Williams (“The Accidental Diva”). “The Perfect Find” is scheduled to shoot in 2019. Union will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad