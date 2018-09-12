Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias Join Animated Feature ‘UglyDolls’

Dave McNary

Comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Wanda Sykes have been added to the voice cast of STXfilms’ animated “UglyDolls,” joining Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Pitbull.

“Having two comedy powerhouses like Gabriel Iglesias and Wanda Sykes join the cast of ‘UglyDolls’ adds yet another creative layer to this heartwarming film” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “Wanda’s ability to be hilarious and sarcastic while always staying completely charming and Gabriel’s undeniable likability and relatable brand of comedy round out this endearing story, and help create a world that pops for both children and adult audiences alike.”

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDoll” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead.

In the film, Clarkson’s character Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most. STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” on May 10, 2019, as a launch vehicle for the franchise. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu. Hasbro is the global master toy licensee.

Iglesias is slated to begin production as star and executive producer of the upcoming multi-camera television series “Mr. Iglesias” for Netflix. His film credits include the “Magic Mike” movies and “Coco.”

Sykes can currently be seen across the country on her stand-up tour “Oh Well” and her first comedy special for Netflix will be released in 2019. She was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017 and 2018 for her role on ABC’s “Black-ish.”

Iglesias is repped by CAA and Arsonhouse Entertainment and attorney David J. Matlof. Sykes is repped by WME and attorney Roger Pliakas.

